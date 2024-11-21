Skip to Content
DirecTV extends its agreement as title sponsor of the Holiday Bowl

Published 3:52 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sports San Diego announced Thursday that DirecTV has extended its agreement as title sponsor of the Holiday Bowl.

Neither side would say how long the agreement is for. DirecTV began sponsoring the Holiday Bowl last year.

After two editions at Petco Park, the downtown home of the San Diego Padres, the Holiday Bowl is moving to Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley. It will be played Dec. 27 and match a top team from the Atlantic Coast Conference against current and former teams from the Pac-12.

This story removes an incorrect reference to DirecTV sponsoring the last two Holiday Bowls. It began sponsoring the game last year.

