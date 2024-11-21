India’s Modi seeks energy security from Guyana and its vast oil deposits

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his government views the South American country of Guyana as key to its energy security. Modi spoke a day after his foreign minister said India is interested in buying up to two million barrels of crude from the oil-producing nation where vast deposits of oil and gas were found offshore nearly a decade ago. Modi arrived in Guyana on Wednesday for a two-day visit. He addressed a special sitting of Parliament on Thursday and said he views Guyana as an important energy source and that he plans to encourage large Indian businesses to invest in the country.

