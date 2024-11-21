Is ‘Glicked’ the new ‘Barbenheimer’? ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’ collide in theaters

“Barbenheimer” was a phenomenon impossible to manufacture. But that hasn’t stopped people from trying to recreate it. This weekend is perhaps the closest approximation yet as the Broadway musical adaptation “Wicked” opens against the chest-thumping sword and sandals epic “Gladiator II.” They’re calling it “Glicked” and the hope is that moviegoers will get on board for both. The box office is running at an 11% deficit from last year. But “Glicked” could be the shot in the arm the industry needs. Five days later, on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, “Moana 2” sails into theaters as well.

