Skip to Content
News

Kenya cancels airport and energy deals with Adani group after the U.S. indicts the tycoon

By
New
Published 6:11 AM

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president says he has cancelled multimillion-dollar airport expansion and energy deals with Indian tycoon Gautam Adani after U.S. bribery and fraud indictments against one of Asia’s richest men. President William Ruto in a state of the nation address said the decision was made “based on new information provided by our investigative agencies and partner nations.” He didn’t specify the United States. The Adani group had been in the process of signing an agreement that would modernize Kenya’s main airport. It had also been awarded a deal to construct power transmission lines in Kenya, East Africa’s business hub.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content