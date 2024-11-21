Mark Few likes No. 3 Gonzaga’s toughness after win over future Pac-12 ‘partner’ SDSU

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mark Few liked what he saw unfold at San Diego State’s Viejas Arena when his No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs made their first foray outside of Spokane, Washington, this season.

A double-digit victory in a packed, loud arena. Toughness from a deep, experienced lineup that once again is driven to win an elusive national championship. And, peeking a few seasons ahead, he saw an SDSU team that he views more as a future Pac-12 partner than rival.

Behind big man Graham Ike and guard Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga displayed its size, speed and strength in beating Brian Dutcher’s young, hobbled squad 80-67 on Monday night. The Bulldogs returned the favor after SDSU won 84-74 last December at The Kennel in Spokane, which ended their 59-game nonconference winning streak.

Both teams reached the Sweet Sixteen last season. Gonzaga is the only team in the nation to reach the Sweet Sixteen the last nine seasons as the Bulldogs extended their streak of NCAA Tournament appearances to 25 straight.

Back in Spokane on Wednesday night, the Zags improved to 5-0 by routing Long Beach State 84-41, no doubt firing up expectations in the Lilac City and beyond.

In a college sports climate dominated by NIL and the transfer portal, the Zags are stacked. Of the 12 possible players who could return from last year, 10 did, including all four starters. They returned 81% of last season’s scoring and 71% of their rebounding. Six of its top seven scorers are back, along with 81.4% of minutes played.

“We’re tougher,” Few said. “We’re physically tougher, we’re mentally tougher, at least so far in the season. A lot of the same guys from last year. That’s what happens when you stick around a couple of years.

“You’ve got to have both to be able to go on the road in a place like this and dig out wins,” Few added. “That’s one thing San Diego State is going to bring. They’re going to bring physicality, they’re going to bring great athleticism, they’re going to challenge you in every facet of the game.”

Hoops powerhouse Gonzaga announced on Oct. 1 that it will move from the West Coast Conference, where it has dominated for most of the last quarter-century, into a Pac-12 conference being rebuilt around football. Beginning with the 2026-27 academic year, Gonzaga will become the eighth member along with holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State from the Mountain West.

While not as dominant as the Zags, the Aztecs have been one of the West Coast’s best programs for several years, first under Steve Fisher and then Dutcher, his longtime assistant who is in his eighth season as head coach.

“They’re just going to be such a great partner, because they value basketball and they support basketball,” said Few, who’s in his 26th season as head coach. “They understand, when you have a national program like we both have, it pays unbelievable dividends to the university, to the community, to the city and the state, like the Northwest and down here. They get that. We’re looking for other like-minded places to partner with us.”

Few said he would often chat with Fisher about the possibility of the Zags and Aztecs playing in the same conference. Fisher watches Aztecs games with his wife, Angie, from the second row above Steve Fisher Court.

“We talked about it forever,” Few said. “I’m happy for Dutch. He’s doing a great job.”

San Diego State reached its first Final Four in 2023, when Lamont Butler’s thrilling buzzer-beater against Florida Atlantic lifted the Aztecs into the national championship game, where they lost 76-59 to UConn. SDSU was routed again by UConn, 82-52, in last season’s Sweet Sixteen, while Gonzaga lost to Purdue.

Gonzaga opened this season with a 101-63 win against then-No. 8 Baylor at the Spokane Arena. It was Gonzaga’s biggest victory margin over a top-10 opponent, over a team it lost to in the 2021 national title game in Indianapolis.

Nembhard, who had 19 points and 10 assists against the Aztecs, said the Zags “did a really good job, actually,” of handling the pressure of playing at Viejas Arena. “Every time they went on a little run and the crowd got loud, we did a good job staying composed and trusting our offensive sets.”

Nembhard will be gone when the Bulldogs and Aztecs are in the Pac-12 together, but thinks “the rivalry will be great. This is a great program. I played them a couple of times at Creighton, and they always gave us a tough game. They have a great fan base, a great coach over there, and they play really hard. I think it’ll be a great rivalry to come.”

