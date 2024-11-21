McGhie scores 27, UC San Diego downs La Salle 72-67

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tyler McGhie had 27 points in UC San Diego’s 72-67 win against La Salle on Thursday.

McGhie also added seven rebounds for the Tritons (3-2). Nordin Kapic scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Hayden Gray had 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Explorers (4-1) were led by Corey McKeithan, who recorded 21 points. Jahlil White added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The second half featured five lead changes and was tied five times before UC San Diego secured the victory. Kapic scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.