Ohtani again wins MVP and Japanese newspapers print more special editions to mark history

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is going to save the newspaper industry in Japan — singlehandedly. The Japanese and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar won his third Most Valuable Player award, this time picking up his first MVP in the National League. He’d already won two in the American League playing with the Los Angeles Angels. The award triggered Japanese newspapers to print special editions, given out on Friday morning in central Tokyo. This comes less than a month after Ohtani and the Dodgers won the World Series, which also prompted the extra editions that are seen as collector’s items.

