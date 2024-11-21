Remains found in Pennsylvania in 1973 are identified as a missing 14-year-old

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say they’ve identified remains found 51 years ago as a missing 14-year-old girl from York. Troopers said at a news conference Thursday that the body found under brush and a plastic tarp are those of Ruth Elizabeth Brenneman. Her cause and manner of death have not been determined. She was known as Ruthie and was last seen leaving for school in 1973. Her home is about 50 miles from where her remains were recovered. The remains were exhumed in 2016, and investigators used genetic genealogy to identify her.

