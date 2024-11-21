Simone Biles to join Snoop Dogg as a guest mentor for an episode on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg and Simone Biles turned their Olympic bond from this summer’s Paris Games into a new challenge: The superstar tandem will team up on NBC’s “The Voice.” Biles will join Snoop on the reality competition television series during a new episode, airing Monday. As a show coach, he enlisted Biles as a mentor in the playoff round to help advise five vocalist who are vying for a spot in the live shows. For Snoop and Biles, their pairing was a superb match for the sports and music icons — who carried their effortless chemistry from the Olympics to the TV set of “The Voice.”

