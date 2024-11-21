Texas is taking a final vote on allowing Bible-infused lessons in public schools

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas education officials will soon decide if a controversial Bible-infused curriculum can be taught in public schools. The Texas State Board of Education will vote on the materials at a meeting on Friday. If approved, it would be optional for schools to adopt the materials, but they’d receive additional funding if they do so. The board has heard emotional testimony from parents, teachers and advocates for and against the lesson plans earlier this week. If approved, Texas would become the first state to sign off on a curriculum of this kind. Other Republican-led states are also making efforts to introduce Bible lessons into public schools.

