A civil jury in Ireland awards woman more than $250k for Conor McGregor sexual assault

LONDON (AP) — A civil jury in Ireland has found that mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel penthouse after a night of heavy partying. The Dublin jury awarded the woman nearly 250,000 Euros ($257,000) for her lawsuit that claimed McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her Dec. 9, 2018, leaving her heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. McGregor testified he never forced her to do anything and that the woman had fabricated her allegations after the two had consensual sex. The jury found for the woman on Friday.

