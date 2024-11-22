Andrew Wiggins scores 30 to lead the Warriors past the Pelicans 112-108 in NBA Cup play

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 30 points and the Golden State Warriors secured a knockout round spot in the NBA Cup with a 112-108 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Stephen Curry scored 19 for the Warriors, who improved to 3-0 in West Group C.

Buddy Hield capped his 12-point performance with two free throws with 18.5 seconds left to help hold New Orleans at bay and ensure Golden State would advance out of group play as a wild card at least, if not the group winner.

Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 24 points but missed a 3-pointer for the lead with 5 seconds remaining — a shot made possible by Brandon Boston Jr’s steal of a Golden State inbound pass.

Golden State’s Draymond Green was fouled as he grabbed the rebound of Murphy’s miss and hit both free throws for the final margin.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 19 points, Brandon Ingram added 18 and Boston 16 for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-2 in group play and lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Jordan Hawkins returned from a seven-game absence caused by back soreness and had six points.

Takeaways

Warriors: Depth and balance made a difference for Golden State. Green and Brandin Podziemski each scored 11 points.

Pelicans: With rookie center and first-round draft choice Yves Missi sitting out because of a sore left shoulder, the injury-riddled Pelicans opened the game with their 12th different starting lineup of the season (Elfrid Payton, Daniel Theis, Javonte Green, Ingram and Murphy).

Key moment

Wiggins made a spin move and tossed in a 13-foot floater while being fouled by Robinson-Earl with 5:13 left. He completed the three-point play to make it 102-94 and the Pelicans got no closer that 110-108 after that.

Key stat

Golden State outrebounded New Orleans 52-42.

Up next

Warriors: Visit San Antonio on Saturday night.

Pelicans: Visit Indiana on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA