China is expanding visa-free entry to more countries in bid to boost economy

BEIJING (AP) — China is going to expand visa-free entry to citizens of nine more countries as it seeks to boost tourism and business travel to help revive a sluggish economy. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday that travelers from Bulgaria, Romania, Malta, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Estonia, Latvia and Japan will be able to enter China without a visa starting Nov. 30. That will bring to 38 the number of countries that have been granted visa-free access since last year. The permitted length of stay for visa-free entry is also being increased from 15 to 30 days.

