London’s Gatwick Airport evacuates part of South Terminal due to suspicious item

LONDON (AP) — London’s Gatwick Airport has evacuated part of its South Terminal as a precaution while police investigate a suspicious item found in luggage. Sussex Police said they were called to the terminal at 8:20 a.m. Friday after the discovery of a “suspected prohibited item.″ A security cordon was put in place and an explosive ordnance disposal team dispatched to the airport. The train station serving Gatwick has also been closed.

