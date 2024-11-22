Noodles and wine are the secret ingredients for a strange new twist in China’s doping saga

Blame it on the noodles. That’s what one Chinese official suggested when anti-doping leaders were looking for answers for the doping scandal that cast a shadow over this year’s Olympic swim meet. Earlier this year, reports that 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for a banned heart medication emerged. None were sanctioned because Chinese authorities determined the swimmers were contaminated by traces of the drug spread about a hotel kitchen. In a strange twist, the leader of China’s anti-doping agency suggested this case could have been similar to one in which criminals were responsible for tainting noodles that were later eaten by another Chinese athlete who also tested positive for the drug.

