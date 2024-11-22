The US Embassy in London returns to normal after police carry out controlled explosion of package

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in London has returned to normal operations after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found in the area. London’s Metropolitan Police Service closed a road on the west side of the embassy on Friday out of an “abundance of caution” as they investigated the incident, the embassy said in a statement. The embassy said it had returned to “normal business operations” by early afternoon, although all public appointments were canceled for the day.

