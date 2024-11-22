Skip to Content
News

The US Embassy in London returns to normal after police carry out controlled explosion of package

By
Published 5:35 AM

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in London has returned to normal operations after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found in the area. London’s Metropolitan Police Service closed a road on the west side of the embassy on Friday out of an “abundance of caution” as they investigated the incident, the embassy said in a statement. The embassy said it had returned to “normal business operations” by early afternoon, although all public appointments were canceled for the day.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content