Wing ‘wizard’ Harry Potter to play for Australia’s rugby team. He knows the puns are coming

A rugby player called Harry Potter is set to make his debut for Australia on Sunday. He knows the puns are headed his way. Fittingly the match against Scotland will take place in Edinburgh, the city where the world-famous Harry Potter fantasy books were written by J.K. Rowling. Potter is a 26-year-old winger who was born in England before moving to Australia at the age of 10. When he was picked by the Wallabies last month for their end-of-year European tour, the 26-year-old Potter said he had been given the nickname “Wizard” by a teammate. He has already challenged journalists “to see if they can think of a unique or original Harry Potter pun.”

