Wisconsin man to spend decades in prison for wrong-way crash that killed 4 siblings

WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — A drunken driver who was traveling the wrong way on a Wisconsin highway has been sentenced to more than 35 years in prison. Scott Farmer’s truck crashed into another vehicle, killing four siblings. Farmer had pleaded no contest to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The crash happened last December in Waupaca County, 100 miles from Milwaukee. Judge Raymond Huber says it is “incomprehensible” to lose four children. Farmer has a record of alcohol-related offenses.

