Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman and infant in a car in Connecticut arrested in Puerto Rico

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman and her 4-month-old son inside a car in Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested in Puerto Rico. The U.S. Marshals Service said they found Lance “Macho” Morales on Saturday at a residence in the barrio of Fajardo. Police believe the 23-year-old Waterbury, Connecticut, resident pulled up alongside a car Tuesday and began firing because of a dispute over a vehicle with a woman in the car. Jessiah Mercado and her infant son were killed. Morales was awaiting extradition. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

