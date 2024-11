A man was stabbed overnight in Coachella, and authorities say they have arrested the suspect.

Authorities say the stabbing happened around 11:12 p.m. on Friday night along 8th street. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from several stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a CALFIRE helicopter in critical condition.

Deputies identified and found a suspect on 6th Street, who was arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing.