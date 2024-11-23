Pakistan is sealing off its capital ahead of a planned rally by Imran Khan supporters
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is sealing off its capital ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan. It’s the second time in as many months that authorities have imposed such measures to thwart people from gathering in the city to demand Khan’s release. The National Highways and Motorway Police announced Friday that key routes will close following intelligence reports that angry reporters are planning to create “a law and order situation.” The latest lockdown also coincides with the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who arrives in Islamabad on Monday.