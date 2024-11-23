Pakistan is sealing off its capital ahead of a planned rally by Imran Khan supporters

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is sealing off its capital ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan. It’s the second time in as many months that authorities have imposed such measures to thwart people from gathering in the city to demand Khan’s release. The National Highways and Motorway Police announced Friday that key routes will close following intelligence reports that angry reporters are planning to create “a law and order situation.” The latest lockdown also coincides with the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who arrives in Islamabad on Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.