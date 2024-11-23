Secondary-ticket prices cool for the 2nd running of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Secondary-ticket prices for Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix have cooled considerably compared to last year’s inaugural Formula 1 race on the city’s Strip.

The lowest price at Gamesite was $477 as of late Saturday morning, dropping from $711 just the day before. A year ago, the website’s cheapest ticket cost $1,387 the day before the race, which was won by Max Verstappen.

Prices were similar at other sites. The low ticket was $501 at Vivid Seats, $509 at StubHub and $481 at SeatGeek.

Race organizers have said leading up to the event that there would be a natural drop in interest in the second year. They cited the curiosity factor for 2023 in fans wanting to see drivers in the world’s premier motor sports series racing with Las Vegas’ neon lights shining on them.

There was little drama about who would win last year. Verstappen claimed the first Las Vegas Grand Prix, adding to a dominant championship season.

Verstappen will win his fourth title in a row if he finishes three points in front of Lando Norris.

BetMGM Sportsbook lists Carlos Sainz Jr. as the +200 favorite, followed by Charles Leclerc at +225, pole sitter George Russell at +350, Verstappen at +500 and Norris at +900.

