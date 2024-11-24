Coachella Valley organizations set to offer Thanksgiving meals

As families across the nation gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, many are facing a stark reality: food scarcity.

Over 47 million Americans will experience food insecurity this Thanksgiving according to Feeding America.

Martha’s Village and Kitchen in Indio is stepping in to ensure no one goes without a warm Thanksgiving meal.

The nonprofit is among numerous organizations offering free or discounted meals to those in need this holiday season.

"We have our Thanksgiving dinner. That's going to be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m," Alexandra Vargas, Development Marketing & Communications Officer said. "We have 200 pies and we're going to serve turkey slices. We actually got 100 turkeys donated by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians."