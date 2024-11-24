Foreign ministers meet in Italy for the last G7 of the Biden administration

ROME (AP) — Foreign ministers from the world’s leading industrialized nations are meeting in Italy. Hopes for brokering a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon are foremost on the agenda of the Group of Seven meeting outside Rome. The meeting gathers the ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. On the first day of the two-day gathering Monday, the G7 will be joined by ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as the secretary general of the Arab League. The Italian foreign ministry says they will discuss efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon. Ukraine is also a top agenda item.

