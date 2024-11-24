Hargress’ 20 help UC Riverside knock off Alcorn State 69-52

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 20 points as UC Riverside beat Alcorn State 69-52 on Sunday night.

Hargress shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (4-3). Nate Pickens scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Moses went 4 of 7 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Omari Hamilton led the Braves (0-7) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Djahi Binet added 14 points and 16 rebounds for Alcorn State. Davian Williams had five points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Braves.

Alcorn State won nine straight to close last regular season but have lost eight in a row since, including a loss to Alabama A&M in the quarterfinals of the 2024 SWAC Tournament.

