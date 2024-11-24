Russia captures UK national fighting alongside Ukraine in the Kursk region, report says

The Russian military have captured a British national fighting alongside Ukrainian troops in Russia’s partially occupied Kursk region, state news agency Tass reported Monday, citing unidentified sources in the law enforcement.

The man was identified by Tass and other media as James Scott Rhys Anderson. Tass quoted him as saying that he had served as a signalman in the British army for four years and then joined the International Legion of Ukraine, formed early on in Russia’s nearly 3-year-old war against its neighbor.

In Ukraine, Anderson reportedly served as an instructor for Ukrainian troops and was deployed to the Kursk region against his will. Tass published a video of the man saying in English that he doesn’t want to be “here.”

The report couldn’t be independently verified, but if confirmed it could be the first publicly known case of a Western national captured on Russian soil while fighting for Ukraine.

The U.K. Embassy in Moscow and the Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.