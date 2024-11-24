San Diego defeats Idaho 68-61

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Santiago Trouet had 18 points in San Diego’s 68-61 win against Idaho on Sunday night.

Trouet also added 10 rebounds for the Toreros (2-4). Deven Dahlke scored 15 points, going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. Steven Jamerson II shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Vandals (2-5) were led in scoring by Kolton Mitchell, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Kristian Gonzalez added 12 points for Idaho. Jack Payne also recorded nine points and six rebounds.

San Diego entered halftime up 26-25. Jamerson paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. San Diego pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 38-30 with 15:34 left in the half. Dahlke scored 15 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.