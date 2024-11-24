Sheltered Venezuelan government opponents decry police and intelligence agents outside embassy

CARACAS (AP) — Six Venezuelan government opponents who have sheltered for months at the Argentine embassy in Caracas are decrying that local police and intelligence agents were stationed outside of it for hours. The move prompted the U.S. to call it a serious violation of international law on Sunday and Argentina’s Foreign Ministry to describe it as an act of harassment. Most of the opponents belong to the Vente Venezuela party led by former legislator María Corina Machado. The incident occurred hours after Machado called for a massive mobilization on Dec. 1, prompting Venezuela’s minister of the interior to accuse her of being part of a new conspiracy attempt against the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

