White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor through door faces manslaughter sentence in Florida

A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children faces sentencing for her manslaughter conviction. Susan Lorincz was convicted in August of killing 35-year-old Ajike Owens by firing a single shot from her .380-caliber handgun in June 2023. The 60-year-old faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in state prison at Monday’s sentencing. The shooting was the culmination of a long-running argument between the two neighbors over Owens’ children playing in a grassy area both of their houses in Ocala, about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

