CHP’s ‘Maximum Enforcement Period’ starts November 27

California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be gearing up for the high traffic as millions of motorists take to the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday. Starting at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, and running through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, CHP will activate the annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.

During this holiday time period, CHP officers will be on patrol promoting save driving and making sure seat belts are buckled.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee states that "Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness, and our mission is to ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely... The well-being and safety of others starts with making good decisions behind the wheel." He adds that everyone should prepare their vehicles for travel, leave early due to the heavy traffic, buckle up, and never drive impaired. Drivers are also urged to avoid speeding and driving while distracted.

The CHP reports that last year's Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period resulted in 1,047 arrests for driving under the influence and 27 fatal crashes in its jurisdiction.