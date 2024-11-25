Democrats plan to elect new party leader just days after Trump’s inauguration
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chair of the Democratic National Committee has informed party leaders that the organization will elect his successor just days after Donald Trump is inaugurated. Jaime Harrison set the guidelines for an election that will speak volumes about how the party wants to present itself during four more years of Trump in the White House. Democrats’ selection of a leader after Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 loss will be a key starting point as the party starts to move forward, including addressing any structural problems and determining how they want to oppose Trump. Two Democrats have announced campaigns for chair: Ken Martin and Martin O’Malley.