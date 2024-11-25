Ian Schieffelin rallies Clemson past San Francisco 70-55 to advance to Sunshine Slam championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin scored 12 of his 18 points in Clemson’s dominant second half and added 13 rebounds as the Tigers rallied to beat San Francisco 70-55 in a Sunshine Slam Beach Division semifinal on Monday night.

Clemson (5-1) will play Penn State in the championship game on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions beat Fordham in an earlier semifinal to advance.

The Tigers shots just 33% in the first half and missed 7 of 9 from 3-point range in falling behind 29-24 at the intermission.

But the second half was a different story.

Schieffelin had three layups in a 16-4 run to begin the second half and Clemson pulled away from there.

Schieffelin made 7 of 15 shots but missed all four of his attempts from beyond the arc for the Tigers. He made 4 of 5 at the free-throw line and handed out five assists

Viktor Lakhin scored 12 on 6-for-7 shooting for Clemson. Dillon Hunter came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 11.

Malik Thomas led the Dons (4-2) with 14 points.

Thomas scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half. He made just two free throws after the break and missed all six of his shots.

Clemson shot 64.3% in the second half (18 for 28) and finished at 48.3% on the night. The Tigers made 7 of 17 from beyond the arc and 7 of 10 at the foul line.

The Dons shot 39.2% overall and made 8 of 24 from distance and all seven of their free throws.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball