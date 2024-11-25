Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has suffered a serious stroke, a post on his X account says

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The X account for internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom says he has suffered a “serious stroke.” He has been fighting deportation from New Zealand to the United States on charges of copyright infringement, money laundering and racketeering relating to his file-sharing website Megaupload. The post said, “I have the best health professionals helping me to make a recovery. I will be back as soon as I can. Please be patient and pray for my family and I.” Dotcom’s lawyer, Ira Rothken, confirmed to The Associated Press that the contents of the statement were accurate. Rothken would not say whether Dotcom or someone else wrote the post and did not provide further details.

