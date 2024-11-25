Jackson accounts for 3 TDs, John Harbaugh moves to 3-0 vs. brother as Ravens beat Chargers 30-23

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Derrick Henry rushed for 140 yards, and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh improved to 3-0 against his brother as the Ravens beat Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 on Monday night.

It was the first matchup between the Harbaughs since Super Bowl 47 in February 2013, when John’s Ravens beat Jim’s San Francisco 49ers. Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL this year after nine seasons at Michigan, where he won a national title.

The brothers shared a quick hug and handshake at midfield after the game.

Justice Hill ran for a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put it out reach for the Ravens (8-4), who have won three of four.

Justin Herbert completed 21 of 36 for 218 yards ran for a 5-yard touchdown on a scramble up the middle on the Chargers’ opening drive.

The Chargers went 54 minutes between touchdowns. Gus Edwards went 1 yard off left guard to get them within 30-23 with 45 seconds remaining. Baltimore’s Isaiah Likely recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Cameron Dicker had three field goals as the Chargers (7-4) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Chargers had to rely more on Herbert and the passing game after running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Ravens finished with 212 yards rushing and outgained the Chargers 389 yards to 285. Henry didn’t score a touchdown for the first time this season but had a productive night with 24 carries.

The Ravens trailed 10-0 but scored on five straight drives to take control. They also converted three fourth downs, including a 2-yard gain by Mark Andrews on a direct snap late in the second quarter on fourth-and-1 at their own 16 on what ended up being the go-ahead drive.

Jackson, who leads the league in total yards, completed 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards. He also had 17 rushing yards, including a 10-yard keeper off right end early in the second quarter to get the Ravens within 10-7.

Five plays after Andrews’ fourth-down conversion, Jackson threw a deep ball to Rashod Bateman, who made a contested catch in the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown, giving the Ravens a 14-10 advantage.

Baltimore extended its lead to 23-16 when Andrews caught a 6-yard pass in the back of the end zone. The Ravens’ 2-point conversion attempt was no good.

Hill put Baltimore up by two scores midway through the fourth quarter with his run off right end on third-and-3. It was the third TD run of at least 51 yards at SoFi Stadium in a 24-hour period after Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley had scoring runs of 72 and 70 yards en route to a 255-yard rushing night against the Rams Sunday night.

Injuries

Ravens: LB Roquan Smith (hamstring), who leads Baltimore with 110 tackles, was inactive.

Chargers: In addition to Dobbins, CB Eli Apple (hamstring) was injured in the first half and did not return.

Up next

Ravens: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

Chargers: At Atlanta on Sunday.

