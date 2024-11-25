Moore puts up 19, Norfolk State defeats UC Davis 76-55

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. scored 19 points as Norfolk State beat UC Davis 76-55 on Monday.

Moore added five rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (5-3). Sin’Cere McMahon went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Kuluel Mading had 12 points and shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Connor Sevilla finished with 15 points for the Aggies (3-3). Ty Johnson added 11 points and two steals for UC Davis. Leo DeBruhl also had nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.