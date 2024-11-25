Skip to Content
Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and Los Angeles Angels agree to a $63 million, 3-year contract, AP source says

Published 7:47 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and Los Angeles Angels agree to a $63 million, 3-year contract, AP source says.

Associated Press

