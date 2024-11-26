A second Massachusetts community reaches a deal with striking teachers

BOSTON (AP) — A second Massachusetts community has reached a deal with its striking teachers union, leaving just one city left to hammer out a final agreement. The Marblehead School Committee and the Marblehead Education Association announced Tuesday that they’ve reached tentative agreements, and employees will be returning to work and schools will reopen. Officials said schools will be open for students at the usual time on Wednesday, which is an early release day for students. Teachers in a third community, Beverly, remain on strike. All three communities are located north of Boston. The unions voted Nov. 7 to authorize the strikes, which will force schools to hold classes during vacations and weekends.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.