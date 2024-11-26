Democrats in Pennsylvania had a horrible 2024 election. They say it’s still a swing state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The drubbing Democrats took in Pennsylvania has prompted vows to rebound. But there are also lingering doubts about whether it might be leaving the ranks of swing states for a right-leaning existence more like Ohio’s. Democrats in Pennsylvania lost its 19 presidential electoral votes, a U.S. Senate seat, three other statewide races, and two congressional seats. A decisive advantage in voter registration was significantly diminished. Former Gov. Ed Rendell says Pennsylvania remains very much a swing state. In 2022, he points out, Democrats swept the statewide races. Bethany Hallam, an Allegheny County council member, says Democrats can fix things, but she cautions against interpreting 2024 as a one-time blip.

