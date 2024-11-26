Oday scores 15 as CSU Fullerton knocks off Pepperdine 72-63

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Oday’s 15 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Pepperdine 72-63 on Tuesday night.

Oday shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Titans (2-5). Kaleb Brown scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. John Square Jr. had 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Waves (1-5) were led in scoring by Stefan Todorovic, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Zion Bethea added 13 points and three steals for Pepperdine. Boubacar Coulibaly also recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Kobe Young scored four points in the first half and CSU Fullerton went into halftime trailing 35-29. CSU Fullerton outscored Pepperdine by 15 points in the second half. Oday led the way with 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.