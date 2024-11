BANGKOK (AP) — Police in northern Thailand say they’re searching for a man who is believed to have shot and killed two men and a woman early Wednesday. Nong Bua Lamphu provincial police said the shooting took place in the town of Sri Boonrueang. The suspect is believed to have been involved in a financial dispute with the victims, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

