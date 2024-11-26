Rebel group takes key Myanmar border town and rare earth mining hub in setback for military regime
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Witnesses say a powerful rebel group has seized a key trading town in northeastern Myanmar on the Chinese border, taking control of a lucrative rare earth mining hub in another setback for the military-led government. The apparent loss of Kanpaiti to the Kachin Independence Army leaves Myanmar’s military in control of only one town with a border crossing, Muse, and deprives it of potential profits from the mines that provide China with rare earth minerals critical for electric motors and wind turbines, as well as high-tech weapons and a broad range of electronics.