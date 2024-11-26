Rock star Rod Stewart to play Glastonbury Festival next year

LONDON (AP) — Rod Stewart will play the “legends” slot at Britain’s Glastonbury Festival next year, more than two decades after he headlined the music festival. Stewart, 79, said on social media that he was “proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June.” The rock star, who headlined Glastonbury in 2002, is the first musical act announced for the 2025 festival at Worthy Farm in the southwest of England. Shania Twain starred in the coveted legends slot for this year’s festival, which drew some 200,000 music fans and was headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.

