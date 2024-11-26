Skip to Content
Turner has 17 as UC Santa Barbara downs Eastern Washington 67-51

Published 9:37 PM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Deuce Turner had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 67-51 victory over Eastern Washington on Tuesday.

Turner shot 6 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (5-1). Jason Fontenet II scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Max Murrell shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (1-6) were led by Emmett Marquardt, who recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Cook added 14 points for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

