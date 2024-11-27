Attack on a disabled man sparks outpouring of support and charges against 4 teens

BOSTON (AP) — Four teenagers have been indicted on charges related to beating a developmentally disabled man in Massachusetts. The attack has prompted an outpouring of support for Christopher “Ducky” Anderson, who many residents warmly call a regular presence in the town of Danvers. In the month since, he’s received a visit from firefighters and a fundraiser. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that three 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old have been indicted in the beating. Days after the attack, residents crowded a Select Board meeting to demand police do more about 10 to 15 teenagers in town who one resident told the board “run amok.”

