Canada lynx proposed for new habitat protections in US southern Rockies

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials are proposing new habitat protections in the southern Rocky Mountains for Canada lynx. The forest-dwelling wildcats are threatened by climate change and human activities. The Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday announced a final recovery plan for the species that’s been years in the making. The new protections in Colorado and northern New Mexico were long sought by wildlife advocates. But the proposal’s fate is uncertain under President-elect Donald Trump. Officials during the Republican’s first term sought unsuccessfully to strip lynx of protections under the Endangered Species Act that they’ve had since 2000.

