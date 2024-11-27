Coachella Valley Rescue Mission prepares thousands of meals for people in need

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is prepared to feed anyone who walks through their doors this Thanksgiving.

They are offering free, unlimited Thanksgiving dinners from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow, and breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. tomorrow.

"Just come up to the security window, sign in, and then you'll walk over to the dining hall to get your meal," said Kristen Crawford, the Development Coordinator for CVRM. "We make it easy because our mission is to serve and help those in need. Their lives are difficult enough, so we want to make this day as simple as we can."

CVRM brought in 1,500 turkeys this year. They will cook nearly 300 of them over the next two days, save some for Christmas, and donate many to other agencies and community members in need.

The meal will include turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, rolls, and pies.

The address of the Rescue Mission is:

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

47-470 Van Buren St.

Indio, CA 92201