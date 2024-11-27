From disaster to hope: A Vermont family thankful for community support after flood destroyed home

PEACHAM, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont family who lost their home, cars, barn and most of their possessions in flooding in July will be getting a new start thanks to scores of donations to an online fundraising effort. John and Jenny Mackenzie, both teachers, and their twin 16-year-old daughters wanted to stay in their beloved community of Peacham. Friends set up the fundraising page and over $160,000 has been raised from 950 donations. That allowed the Mackenzies to replace their vehicles and buy a new house in the nearby town of Craftsbury in time for Thanksgiving. They couldn’t find a house they could afford in Peacham and are sad to be leaving after 21 years but are grateful for all the support.

