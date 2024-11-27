Jokic leads the Nuggets to a 122-103 win over the Jazz

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-103 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Jokic scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the first quarter alone to rally Denver from an early 12-point deficit.

Jamal Murray added 22 points, eight assists and four steals for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Christian Braun finished with 18 points and seven boards.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 26 points. Keyonte George scored 23, including five 3-pointers. Walker Kessler chipped in with 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Utah played without injured starters Lauri Markkanen and John Collins.

Denver broke open a close game behind a 21-4 run extending from the middle of the second quarter into the third. With three baskets apiece, Murray and Porter fueled the spurt, which gave the Nuggets a 70-53 lead.

Utah trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

Takeaways

Nuggets: Jokic proved too much for the shorthanded Jazz to handle. His efficient offense helped Denver turn a sluggish start into a blowout victory.

Jazz: Micah Potter and Svi Mykhailiuk made their first starts of the season. They combined for 16 points, and Potter grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds.

Key moment

After George tied it on a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter, the Nuggets held the Jazz to two baskets during an eight-minute stretch spanning the second and third quarters.

Key stats

Denver scored 28 points off 18 Utah turnovers. Takeaways also helped the Nuggets tally 33 fast-break points.

Up next

The Nuggets play at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, while the Jazz host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

