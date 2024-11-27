Montana earns 83-75 victory against CSU Northridge

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Moore’s 22 points helped Montana defeat CSU Northridge 83-75 on Wednesday night.

Moore also had seven rebounds for the Grizzlies (5-3). Joe Pridgen scored 20 points and added 13 rebounds. Kai Johnson had 15 points.

Marcus Adams Jr. led the way for the Matadors (5-2) with 17 points. Keonte Jones added 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks for CSU Northridge. PJ Fuller put up 12 points and four assists. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Matadors.

