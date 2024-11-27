More sand is in sight for a Jersey Shore resort town’s deteriorating beaches

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A decadelong conflict over the condition of a New Jersey resort town’s beaches involving tens of millions of dollars in litigation and fines could be ending soon. The mayor of North Wildwood says his town has reached an agreement with the state to drop claims on both sides and move forward with measures to widen the town’s beaches. The agreement includes canceling the $12 million the state has fined North Wildwood for unauthorized beach repairs. It also calls for the city to drop its lawsuit seeking to recoup the $30 million it has spent trucking in sand for emergency beach repairs. North Wildwood will vote on the deal Tuesday.

